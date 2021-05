UPDATE: Fire officials report this fire is under control.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire in Oakland Saturday evening.

The working fire was reported on 57th Avenue.

Video shows firefighters on top of the roof as flames and smoke burst from the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.