Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are responding to a residential structure fire in a duplex on the 5800 block of Hillview Ave in San Jose.

It’s reported that the fire is at 2 alarms.

Firefighters are responding to a residential structure fire in a duplex on the 5800 block of Hillview Ave. Call currently at 2 alarms. Please avoid the area. TOC 3:24pm. pic.twitter.com/WZKkxndakr — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 23, 2021

Refresh for updates.