Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are responding to a residential structure fire in a duplex on the 5800 block of Hillview Ave in San Jose.

It’s reported that the fire is at 2 alarms.

Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News