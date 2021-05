SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to two separate fires burning in San Jose.

Around 2:30 p.m. a grass fire was reported near Senter Rd and Story Rd.

The fire is approximately burning 1/2 of an acre.

San Jose Fire Dept. tweeted that traffic is impacted in the area.

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Senter Rd and Story Rd. Approximately 1/2 acre fire with medium rate of spread. No structures threatened and no reports of injuries at this time. Traffic is impacted in the area. TOC 2:31pm. pic.twitter.com/EMsIZq8XB1 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 19, 2021

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or structures damaged from the grass fire.

Crews are also responding to a residential fire on the 4300 block of Houndsbrook Way.

Firefighters are working to contain a residential structure fire on the 4300 block of Houndsbrook Way. Crews are reporting good knockdown on attic fire. Cause unknown, no reports of injuries at this time. TOC 2:41pm. pic.twitter.com/jQzrI2MVSU — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 19, 2021

