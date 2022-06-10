CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to a 50-acre fire Friday afternoon near Brentwood, Cal Fire tweeted. The fire is in the vicinity of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard where the public is advised to avoid the area.

This marks the second fire in two days within that area. A 200-acre fire broke out also in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard on Thursday, which prompted a number of road closures throughout the night.

In that area of East Contra Costa Country, temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees, the National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted. The agency announced a heat advisory for those inland areas.

