REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm blaze Thursday afternoon at a Redwood City home, officials told KRON4. The fire started in a backyard storage shed and then extended into a house at 3324 Bay Road.

The fire broke out at around 3:54 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire department crews from Woodside, San Mateo and Colma assisted in the response. The residence at 3324 Bay Road is across the street from the Redwood City PAL.

This developing story.