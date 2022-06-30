A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm structure fire Thursday afternoon in Vallejo, officials announced on Twitter. The fire is in the area of Sharon Street and Broadway Street.

Officials say there is “heavy smoke” in the area. There are “multiple exposures threatened,” and Vallejo fire officials have not reported any injuries as of 6:15 p.m.

Drivers should avoid the area of Broadway Street between Sereno Drive and Tuolumne Street. They should also avoid the area between Sonoma Boulevard and Yolano Drive.

