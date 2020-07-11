Crews respond to 3-alarm apartment fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire in San Francisco.

The fire was reported Friday evening near Lafayette Park. It is burning on top of a white victorian apartment building near the intersection of Washington and Franklin streets.

A neighbor says the flames went up within seconds. They told KRON4 that they immediately called 911, informed their neighbors and got out as soon as possible.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area.

