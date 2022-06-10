GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire crews responded to a fire in Gilroy on Friday afternoon in the 6800 block of Redwood Retreat Road. The fire burned two acres and is in “steep terrain,” Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire referred to the fire as the “Redwood Incident.” Officials said the fire was eight acres in size at 4:21 p.m., but later reduced the size to two acres due to “better mapping.”

Information about this fire is limited at the time.

With much of the Bay Area in the midst of a blistering heat spell, fire danger is elevated across the region. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect over the next 48 hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.