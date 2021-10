AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a grass fire burning in American Canyon on Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials posted to Twitter reporting the blaze in the area of the 4000 block of Newell Dr.

The fire has burned about 150 acres and is currently 0% contained.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings east of Broadway.

Authorities advise residents to use caution in the area.

#NewellFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 4000 block of Newell Dr, Greenwood Ranch.

