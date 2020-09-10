Crews respond to apartment fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An apartment fire was reported Wednesday evening in San Francisco, according to fire officials.
The fire is burning on the 1400 block of Waller Street.
San Francisco Fire Department crews are on scene.
At this time, it is unknown if people are being displaced.
No other details are available at this time.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
