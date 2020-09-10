Crews respond to apartment fire in San Francisco

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An apartment fire was reported Wednesday evening in San Francisco, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning on the 1400 block of Waller Street.

San Francisco Fire Department crews are on scene.

At this time, it is unknown if people are being displaced.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News