Crews respond to apartment fire in Union City

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters are responding to a working apartment fire in Union City Sunday afternoon, the department tweeted.

The fire was reported on Alvarado Boulevard in Union City around 2:48 p.m.

Everyone was evacuated.

Additional units are continuing to respond to the fire.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

