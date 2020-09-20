Crews respond to apartment fire in Union City

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters are responding to a working apartment fire in Union City Sunday afternoon, the department tweeted.
The fire was reported on Alvarado Boulevard in Union City around 2:48 p.m.
Everyone was evacuated.
Additional units are continuing to respond to the fire.
It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
