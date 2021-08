SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to an active basement fire in San Jose Thursday night, officials said.

Firefighters are at a home on the 600 block of Stockton Avenue.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

The incident was first reported around 7:26 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to an active basement fire in a residential structure on the 600 block of Stockton Ave. Please avoid the area. TOC approximately 7:26pm. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ICxmSkPbxH — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 27, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.