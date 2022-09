ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road.

As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. The fire is being extinguished on the shoulder of the highway.

No other information was immediately available. Check for updates as KRON4 learns more.