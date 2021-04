CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Concord Wednesday evening, authorities announced.

The fire was reported near the area of Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road.

Contra Costa Fire, CHP and CPD and working to extinguish the fire.

Please avoid the area of Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road while Contra Costa Fire, CHP and CPD work to extinguish a grass fire. pic.twitter.com/j5ENeapNc5 — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) April 29, 2021

Photos shared by Concord PD show a police car blocking a lane off Highway 4.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.