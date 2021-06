FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a 2-acre brush fire burning in Fairfield.

On Tuesday night, the Fairfield Fire Department reported the blaze near Highway 12 and Beck Avenue.

The fire was upgraded to a first alarm.

At this time, eastbound Highway 12 is closed.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

