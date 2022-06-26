A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Albany, the Berkeley Fire Fighters Association tweeted. The fire is near Cleveland and Washington Avenues.

Residents in the area of Gateview Avenue, Hillside Avenue, and Taft Street “need to evacuate,” according to an alert from the city of Albany. The alert is advising evacuees to meet at Golden Gate Fields, which is roughly one mile away.

The tweet was sent out at 3:43 p.m. El Cerrito Fire Department is also assisting in the response. Cleveland Avenue and Washington Avenue is located right off Highway 80.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.