BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Benicia Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 3:30 p.m., officials say the fire is at 2-3 acres on the north side of Lake Herman, west of Sky Valley Road.

As of 3:50 p.m., the fire is now under control. It was contained at 6-8 acres.

There were no injuries or evacuations reported at this time. No property was damaged.