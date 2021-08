ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Castro Valley Friday afternoon, officials said.

Alameda County firefighters are at the scene near Center Street in Castro Valley.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Firefighters are currently working a vegetation fire near Center street in Castro Valley. Please Avoid the area and drive slow around firefighters working. 🇺🇸 @castrovalleynews #WEARE55 @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/uXvSxcrZ9j — Alameda County Firefighters (@alcofirefighter) August 13, 2021

