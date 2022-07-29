Crews are responding to a fire in Livermore Friday afternoon (Cal Fire SCU).

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Friday afternoon in Livermore, Alameda County Fire tweeted. The fire is located in the area of 10840 Altamont Pass Road, which also intersects into Carroll Road.

As of 3:20 p.m., the fire is approximately 10 acres. Fire crews are utilizing ground and air resources in response.

The fire was first tweeted at 3:15 p.m. by Cal Fire SCU. The fire is located roughly 4 miles north of Highway 580 going eastbound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.