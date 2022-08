A brush fire broke out in Livermore at around 1:54 p.m. on Aug. 5 (Image Courtesy of PG&E).

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Friday afternoon in Livermore, Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire, which is now said to be two alarms, is located in the area of 7551 Las Positas Road.

Firefighters initially got an alert about the fire at around 1:54 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

