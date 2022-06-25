A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are responding to a brush fire Saturday afternoon in the area of Mt. Shasta Drive and Lucas Valley Road, the Marin County Sheriff tweeted. There were “limited evacuations” done by deputies.

The public is advised to avoid the area. As of 3:44 p.m., authorities said forward progress on the fire has stopped.

Mt. Shasta Drive and Lucas Valley Road is located roughly two miles west of Highway 101 in the northern part of San Rafael.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.