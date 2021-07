MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are on the scene of a brush fire burning in Marin County Wednesday afternoon.

The Dolcini Fire was reported in the 6900 block of Point Reyes Petaluma Road.

Point Reyes Petaluma Road between Nicasio Valley Road and Novato Boulevard is currently closed.

Officials say no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been ordered.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

