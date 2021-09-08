Crews respond to brush fire in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Petaluma Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit are responded to the Middle Fire near the 5800 block of Bodega Avenue.

The fire has burned about two acres and is 40% contained, officials said in an update at 3:04 p.m. Forward progress has been stopped.

Crews will remain working in the area.

Drivers in the area can expect delays.

#MiddleFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 5800 block of Bodega Ave, Tow Rock. If traveling in the area use caution.#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/NihyscSWIf — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 8, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.