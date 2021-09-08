Crews respond to brush fire in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Petaluma Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.
Firefighters from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit are responded to the Middle Fire near the 5800 block of Bodega Avenue.
The fire has burned about two acres and is 40% contained, officials said in an update at 3:04 p.m. Forward progress has been stopped.
Crews will remain working in the area.
Drivers in the area can expect delays.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.