RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Friday afternoon near Richmond, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Officials say the fire started just after noon on the 3000 block of Giant Road in San Pablo.

The fire burned 26 acres, but no structures were damaged, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Forward progress has stopped, and the fire is under control.

Crews will remain on the scene to clean up. Citizen App video shows smoke and flames coming from this fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.