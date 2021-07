SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in San Jose Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the area of E Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road.

As of 4:18 p.m., fire officials say they have knocked down the 8-acre blaze.

No structures are being threated at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of E Capitol Expy and Tuers Rd. No structures threatened, and no injuries to report at this time. TOC 3pm. pic.twitter.com/AiqrZRQ0Ic — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 16, 2021

