Evacuations underway due to brush fire burning in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations are underway due to a brush fire burning in Santa Cruz County Friday afternoon, according to CAL Fire CZU.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the following zones:

PAJ-E001

PAJ-E002

PAJ-E003

PAJ-E007

Pajaro area

Meanwhile, zone CRZ-E046 (Summit area) is under an evacuation warning. Residents should be prepared to evacuate.

Corralitos Community Center is being used as an evacuation center.

The fire has burned 40 acres between Watsonville and Morgan Hill above Hazel Del Road.

Multiple crews and equipment are on scene, officials said.

Happening NOW in Aptos: Big column of black smoke from a wildfire. I shot this from my parent’s front yard at 4:51 pm. There is an air attack underway. It appears the fire ignited in the Corralitos neighborhood. #Breaking @kron4news pic.twitter.com/YcoWRM43D8 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) October 15, 2021

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Updates to come.