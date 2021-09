SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Sausalito Sunday evening, authorities said.

Crews from the Southern Marin Fire District are working the fire burning north of Hawk Hill.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Conzelman Road.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and said they will give more information at a later time.

