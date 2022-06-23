BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a two-alarm brush fire Thursday afternoon in Benicia, officials said in a tweet. The fire is in Corte Dorado near the Valero refinery, according to the Benicia Police Department.

As of 3:50 p.m., there are no evacuations issued. No other information on the fire was immediately available.

KRON4 reported earlier on Thursday a fire in Port Costa near Crockett, which happened around 3 p.m. The fires in Benicia and Port Costa are roughly 12 miles away from each other, separated by the Carquinez Strait.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.