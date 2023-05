(KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near Highway 4 in the Martinez area, according to the Crockett Carquinez Fire Department. The fire is burning adjacent to westbound Highway 4, east of McEwen.

Firefighters are reportedly calling for a second alarm. The fire has burned five acres, but forward progress has apparently been stopped. “Crews will be mopping up for an extended period,” Crockett Carquinez FD tweeted.

Photo: Alert California

Photo: Con Fire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.