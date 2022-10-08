OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out near a home Saturday night in Oakland, officials tweeted. Crews are working to put out the fire near a single-story house on High Street and I-580.

Video (above) shows a blaze burning behind the house. Officials tweeted the blaze is a “vehicle fire with vegetation.”

The fire started out as a vehicle fire that spread to vegetation, according to California Highway Patrol. All lanes on I-580 going westbound were temporarily blocked but reopened at 9:04 p.m.

A call was originally made for a vehicle fire, according to the Oakland Fire Department. The call was made around 8:42 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.