Crews respond to brush fire near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire was reported near Lake Merritt in Oakland Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene near the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Video shows the blaze and smoke coming from the area.

According to an Oakland Fire Chief, just under an acre burned.

Crews were able to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

There is no word how it started but there are some homeless encampments near the convention center.

Investigators are looking through surveillance cameras at this time for a possible cause.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.