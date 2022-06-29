A brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters on Wednesday afternoon (Contra Costa County Fire Protection District).

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a multiple-alarm brush fire Wednesday afternoon in Antioch, Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced on Twitter. Officials say the fire is “threatening mobile homes” in the area of Vineyard Drive and 18th Street.

As of 3:30 p.m., forward progress has stopped on this fire. Officials said one abandoned mobile home was damaged.

Officials advised residents to avoid the area to allow access for firefighters to respond to the scene. The fire is about one mile west if Highway 160 in Antioch.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews will continue to do an extensive mop up at the scene.

