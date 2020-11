MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are responding to a chimney fire in Woodacre Thursday evening, according to the Marin County Sheriff.

Officials say the fire can possibly spread into the structure.

Deputies and @marincountyfire on scene of chimney fire with possible extension into the structure in Woodacre. No threat to surrounding structures or area. pic.twitter.com/2HaTnyjDlq — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) November 27, 2020

At this time there appears to be no threat to the surrounding area.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates