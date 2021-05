OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to an explosion near an encampment fire in Oakland Sunday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m., Alameda County and Oakland firefighters battled the fire which involved an encampment and two cars that were on fire near I-880.

Crews said they were able to knock the fires down quickly.

Video shows firefighters working to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.