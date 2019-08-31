1 woman dead in hazmat incident reported at Fairmont Hotel in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One woman has been confirmed dead after fire crews responded to a hazmat incident in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Officials say there is still a “bad odor” in the hotel, that is reportedly not dangerous.

The hotel is working on removing the odor, according to authorities.

Nine patients were reportedly transported following decontamination.

Fire officials say they evacuated just over 120 guests that were occupying 79 rooms.

@SJFD @sccfiredept Fairmont Incident is now under control. 9 patients transported following decontamination. Final media briefing to be at 4:30 at the stage in Cesar Chavez Park. pic.twitter.com/JkNaHzHWWB — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 31, 2019

They say hazardous materials teams and firefighters from San Jose and Santa Clara County are on the scene.

The teams will re-enter the building to continue their analysis and cleanup of the hazardous materials on the 19th floor.

Officials added that they will begin the process of recovering and decontaminating the body.

San Jose police are investigating the incident downtown at the Fairmont Hotel on Saturday morning as a suicide.

Around 10 a.m., officials arrived at the hotel following reports of a hazardous materials incident on the 19th floor.

At least six staff members and guests who were exposed to the materials have been transported to the hospital.

Officials say there may be additional victims that were harmed.

Crews continue to test rooms for contamination, however, the chemicals involved are still unknown.

At this time, the hotel has been shut down and the floors affected have been evacuated.

Market Street is closed as a precaution.

No other details have been released.