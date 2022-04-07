SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a small grass fire Thursday afternoon on Baker Beach, according to tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire is producing a lot of smoke and is affecting the parking lot of the beach, officials said. The public is advised to avoid the area. Baker Beach is located on the northwest side of San Francisco near the Golden Gate Bridge.

The fire comes on a day temperatures reached in the 80s in San Francisco. The high temperature for the city on Thursday was said to be 86 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.