RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding a fire at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond Saturday afternoon, the company announced on Twitter. The fire is at an unoccupied warehouse in the northeast section of the refinery.

The warehouse is used as storage for landscaping equipment, Chevron said. Winds are blowing from the south out to the San Pablo Bay.

The tweet was sent by Chevron around 2:34 p.m. As of 4 p.m., neither Contra Costa County Fire Protection District nor Richmond Fire Department has tweeted about the incident.

Video from the Citizen App shows black smoke was coming out of the refinery’s property. The Chevron Refinery is located at 841 Chevron Way, which is right off Highway 580.

