SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at an Oceanview home Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted. The public is asked to avoid the area due to the blaze at a home on 266 Farallones St.

As of 6:25 p.m., the fire has been contained to the one house and is now “under control,” SFFD said. No injuries have been reported, and no one was displaced.

Video from the scene can be viewed in the player above. SFFD posted pictures of the scene (below). District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai was at the scene.

(San Francisco Fire Department) (San Francisco Fire Department) (San Francisco Fire Department) (San Francisco Fire Department)

KRON On is streaming news live now

This story will be updated.