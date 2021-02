SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire reported at a restaurant in San Francisco Friday evening, according to officials.

The fire was reported at Casa Mexicana near Church and Market streets.

Currently, the fire is 1-alarm.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

1ST ALARM FIRE , 178 CHURCH ST, SF, AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/TkFxgWVKdy — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 13, 2021

