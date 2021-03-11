Crews respond to fire at Tesla plant in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at the Tesla plant in Fremont on Thursday.

The fire was located in an area that is under construction.

Hydraulic fluid was identified as the source of the fire, according to the Fremont Fire Department. .

Responding Fremont firefighters coordinated the effort with the Tesla Fire Response Team.

As of 634 p.m., the fire is under control. Two Fremont Fire engines and one truck remain at the scene monitoring the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and all personnel are accounted for.

No other details are available at this time.