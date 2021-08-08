Crews respond to fire burning at Redwood City gas station

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire burning at a Valero gas station in Redwood City Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire is burning at the intersection of Whipple Avenue and Veterans Boulevard.

Other gas stations, including Chevron and Arco, surround the area.

Video from the Citizen App shows flames and heavy plumes of dark smoke near the Valero gas station.

Whipple Avenue and Veterans Boulevard are closed. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.