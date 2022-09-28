ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened is located near a 24 Hour Fitness, a Pak ‘N Save Foods and other restaurants.

As of 8:32 p.m., the fire was extinguished, officials said on Twitter. No injuries were reported.

Officials’ tweet of the fire was sent out at 7:55 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.