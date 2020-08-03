Crews respond to fire burning in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in Lake County, according to CAL Fire.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Lake County.

CAL Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit is responding to the fire.

Fire officials warn that if you are traveling in the area, use caution.

#SitesFire– CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga rd, Lake County. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PuMOVumTHD — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 2, 2020

No evacuations have been issued at this time.

