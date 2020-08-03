Crews respond to fire burning in Lake County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in Lake County, according to CAL Fire.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Lake County.

CAL Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit is responding to the fire.

Fire officials warn that if you are traveling in the area, use caution.

No evacuations have been issued at this time.

Check back for updates

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News