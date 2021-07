BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a growing fire burning in Benicia on Tuesday night.

According to officials, the fire is burning on Northbound I-680 at Lake Herman Rd.

UPDATE: Fire on Northbound I-680 at Lake Herman Rd in Benicia. All Lanes Blocked. Traffic Is Being Diverted Off at Lake Herman Road. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 7, 2021

All lanes were blocked, and cars were directed to get off at Lake Herman Road.

As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes have reopened.