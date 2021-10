SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire in San Francisco’s Excelsior District Friday.

The fire is burning at 34 Oxford St. in San Francisco.

The fire is currently 1st alarm.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

1ST ALARM FIRE, 344 OXFORD ST, SF — AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/tPJtjyyJ7S — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 30, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.