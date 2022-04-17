SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a one-alarm fire on Sunday afternoon in the Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The tweet was sent out at 2:36 p.m.

The fire is on the 300 block of Turk Street, which is roughly three blocks away from the Civic Center BART station. Officials did not say how the fire started.

Video from the Citizen App shows San Francisco police is also at the scene of the fire.

Crews are currently at the scene responding to the fire; no other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.