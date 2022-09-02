SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire that burned a barn in Pacifica Friday afternoon, officials announced on Twitter. The fire burned around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Shamrock Ranch Road near Highway 1.

The fire grew to 50 by 25 feet, according to Cal Fire CZU. Crews were able to contain the flames from spreading to nearby vegetation.

No injuries were reported; neither people nor animals were harmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cal Fire CZU

Cal Fire CZU

Cal Fire CZU

KRON On is streaming news live now

The fire was first tweeted out around 3 p.m. by the North County Fire Authority. The San Mateo County Fire Department and the San Bruno Fire Department were also at the scene responding to the fire.