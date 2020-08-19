Crews respond to fire threatening multiple structures in San Jose

Photo: San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire threatening multiple structures in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 2:10 p.m. on the 300 block of Manila Drive.

Three structures are currently threatened, one is a home and the other two are abandoned buildings.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

