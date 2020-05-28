Crews respond to fires burning more than 7 acres in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are working to contain two vegetation fires in San Jose, officials said Thursday.
The two fires are close to each other near Remillard Court and Story Road, combining for an estimated seven to 10 acres burning.
The fires were first reported around 2:32 p.m.
Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area.
No additional details are being provided at this time.
Check back for updates
