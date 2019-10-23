Crews respond to fully engulfed structure fire in San Anselmo

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) – Crews have contained a structure fire that was burning in San Anselmo on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to a garage and three vehicles were destroyed.

According to the Central Marin Police Authority, a structure on the 100 block of Hillside Avenue was fully engulfed.

Black smoke rises from a structure fire in San Anselmo. #REDFLAGwarning ⁦@kron4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/siY1ROEfeF — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) October 23, 2019

The Ross Valley Fire Department responded and asked you to avoid the area.

Officials say there was no immediate threat to other residences nearby.

All nearby residences were evacuated and at this time, there are no evacuation orders or warnings to other areas.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay now through Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.

This is due to dry, gusty winds that create critical fire conditions.

No other details have been released.